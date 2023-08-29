Asia Cup 2023 is here as the international event starts this Wednesday with Team Pakistan and Nepal locking horns in first game.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the six-team tournament jointly, with Sri Lanka making it into the event as defending champions. The upcoming edition is the 16th in line and will played over the ODI format.

Six nations are divided into groups of three, with teams with lowest score in each group will be excluded after the first stage. The four teams will advance to the next stage and then go into the Super Four stage where they will face each other once.

Two teams from the Super Four will lock horns in the final on September 17.

This year’s event is being held between the 5 ICC full member nations, and the winner of the men’s Premier Cup. Nepal makes it to the qualifier tournament in 2023 by outranking UAE in the final.

Here’s all the details of where you can stream the Asia Cup live on TV and mobile devices.

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in Pakistan

PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels will broadcast on TV channels. On mobile devices, Tamasha will provide live streaming to viewers as it inked a deal with Ten Sports.

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in India

In India, cricket viewers can watch match on Star Sports while live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Furthermore, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will air the event.

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will air Asia Cup 2023 event.

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in UK

In Britain, TNT Sport 1 will air the event and will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in Australia

Asia Cup 2023 will be aired by Fox Sports while mobile users can watch live streaming on FOXTel app.