Pm Shehbaz Receives Guard Of Honour In Uzbekistan

TASHKENT – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was accorded a guard of honour as he arrived at the Tashkent Congress Center to meet President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold the delegation-level talks.

As the Pakistani premier arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, the Uzbek president warmly received him.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Uzbekistan were played, which followed the guard of honour by the smartly-turned out contingents of the Uzbek armed forces which the prime minister reviewed along with President Mirziyoyev.

Later, both President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to the bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks.

The discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in regional connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defense, security, regional stability, and education.

The prime minister who arrived Tuesday on a two-day official visit, is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

The premier reached the Central Asian country a day earlier on a two-day official visit. Upon his arrival in the capital of Tashkent, the prime minister was received by Uzbekistan’s PM Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov.

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tashkent’s Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbek envoy Alisher Takhitayev and his Pakistani counterpart Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials, were also present at the Tashkent airport.

“Wheels down in Uzbekistan. Deeply touched by the grand reception at the airport and the warm welcome by my dear brother Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov.

“Uzbekistan being the crown of Central Asia, breathes history through the grandeur of its ancient cities, timeless art, and magnificent architecture. Looking forward to my engagements to enhance our common desire to strengthen these bonds of friendship through trade, investment and mutually advantageous cooperation,” the premier said in a post on X.