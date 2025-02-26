Gold Prices slide further for second day in a row in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in local markets saw another drop in line with international gold prices.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows bullion dropping for second consecutive day in the global market, with single tola gold moved down by Rs2400, now priced at Rs306,300 per tola.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold slashed by Rs2058, bringing it to Rs262,602 on Wednesday.

Today Gold Prices

Gold Unit Price Change New Price Single Tola Gold – Rs 2,400 Rs 306,300 10 Grams of Gold – Rs 2,058 Rs 262,602

This table shows the price movement of gold as per the data shared by the Sarafa Association.

In global market, gold plunged by USD24, bringing the price to $2916 dollars per ounce while Silver also experienced a price reduction, and price per tola stands at Rs3314.

The trend of global gold prices may lead to further reductions in the local market, benefiting consumers but potentially signaling volatility in the precious metals market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week