How many Pakistanis use Facebook, Twitter, and other Social Apps in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is witnessing massive social media boom amid affordable internet, and widespread mobile connectivity. As of 2025, the country has 516 million social media users, with major portion of youth.

Platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube dominate engagement, while short-form videos, live streaming, and social commerce are rapidly gaining popularity.

Social Media Users in Pakistan 2025

Platform Users Crore Facebook 10.16 Crore YouTube 9.66 Crore WhatsApp 9.17 Crore TikTok 9.03 Crore Snapchat 7.98 Crore Instagram 4.99 Crore X (Twitter) 1.53 Crore

The report shows Pakistan’s growing reliance on social media for news, entertainment, and communication. With over half a billion users online, the country’s digital ecosystem offers unprecedented opportunities for businesses, creators, and influencers looking to tap into a rapidly expanding audience.

In first half of 2025, Pakistan locally assembled 12.05 million mobile phones, meeting 94% of national demand, a sharp increase from previous years. Of these, 6.53 million were 2G phones and 5.52 million were smartphones.