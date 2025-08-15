Pakistan to honour sportsmen with national awards amid Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE – The sportsmen are likely to get national awards for their outstanding achievements in sports amid celebrations of Independence Day, the sources close to the development said on Friday.

The sources said that the federal government decided the highest national awards for the outstanding players.

“Shahid Afridi is also among those finalized for the awards,” said the sources.

Every year on Independence Day, the sources said that the government released a list of individuals from various fields including sports, who are being honoured with national awards for their exceptional contributions.

“This year, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz will be awarded to Shahid Khan Afridi, mountaineer Shahroz Kashif, the late equestrian Malik Muhammad Atta, former women cricketer Sana Mir and discus thrower Haider Ali.

Besides it, Hamza Khan in squash, Mohsin Nawaz in shooting and Rasheed Malik in tennis will get Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Shahzaib Rand in karate and Muhammad Sajjad in kabaddi would be honoured with the Pride of Performance award. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 23 next year.

The awards recognize the athletes’ dedication, achievements, and significant contributions to Pakistan’s sporting legacy.