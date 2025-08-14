Independence Day: Field Marshal  Munir, top civil and military leaders receive national awards

ISLAMABAD – A grand ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where prominent civil and military figures were awarded Pakistan’s highest honors in recognition of their services on Thursday.

President Arif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif graced the event.

During the ceremony, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz while Air Chief Marshal received the Hilal-e-Jurat. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was also honored with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was conferred the Hilal-e-Jurat for his exceptional courage, military expertise and unwavering patriotism during the most challenging phases of the recent conflict, known as Ma’araka-e-Haq.

Several other prominent leaders and officials were also awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, including Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The ceremony recognized both civil and military contributions, highlighting the nation’s appreciation for leadership, valor, and dedicated service to Pakistan.

