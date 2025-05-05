AGL54.5▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)AIRLINK155.5▲ 0.12 (0.00%)BOP9.98▲ 0.29 (0.03%)CNERGY7.02▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL10.52▲ 0.35 (0.03%)DFML37.54▲ 0.9 (0.02%)DGKC133.9▲ 1.11 (0.01%)FCCL43.9▲ 0.46 (0.01%)FFL14.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC134.75▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.6▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.12▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM4.99▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)MLCF68.98▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)NBP85.55▲ 0.48 (0.01%)OGDC200▼ -3.25 (-0.02%)PAEL42.45▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL8.62▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)PPL148.12▼ -2.71 (-0.02%)PRL28.92▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PTC20.55▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)SEARL83.3▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)TELE6.98▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL31.3▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)TPLP8.26▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET19.05▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TRG63.55▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)UNITY26.3▲ 0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of another missile

Pakistan Successfully Conducts Training Launch Of Another Fatah Missile
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex INDUS.

The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistan Army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers. They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Pakistan successfully test fires Abdali surface-to-surface missile

Web Desk Staff

