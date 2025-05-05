Pakistan to not give up its share of water under IWT: DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan would not give up its share of water under Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan is honouring the treaty in letter and spirit. He said we will not allow to divert or stop the flow of water which is Pakistan’s due share under the treaty.

He also said that Pakistan exposed India’s mala fide intentions behind the Pahalgam attack.

Addressing Regional Dialogue organized by Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad, the Deputy Prime Minister said he has also directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN to request for a meeting of the UN Security Council on the recent tensions between the two countries. He said Pakistan will share facts with the Security Council members.

Ishaq Dar said baseless allegations as well as unilateral, politically motivated and highly provocative actions taken by India over the last couple of weeks pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security. He said we believe that what happened in Pahalgam was an attempt to divert attention from India’s internal challenges, state sponsored terrorism, the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK and to gain narrow domestic political objectives.

The Deputy Prime Minister however emphatically stated that Pakistan will resolutely defend its sovereignty and territory integrity. He said Pakistan is absolutely alert and its armed forces are ready. He mentioned that there has been attempt on the night between April 29 and 30 by the Indian air force. He said our air force moved swiftly, timely and made them to run back. He said according to our information, the Indian fighter jets landed in hurry in Srinagar.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan being a responsible member of the international community remains committed to regional peace and security. He said we will support all efforts towards de-escalation.

Ishaq Dar said unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the primary source of volatility in South Asia. He said there is an urgent need for a renewed and concerted efforts under the UN auspices to secure a just, lasting and peaceful resolution of this dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.