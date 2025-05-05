Us President Trump Denies Plans To Run For A Third Term In 2028

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Monday denied rumors suggesting he may run for a third presidential term in 2028, putting to rest speculation fueled by his recent public appearances and merchandise.

“I only want to be president for two terms. The US Constitution allows for that, and I respect it,” said President Trump in a recent interview.

Trump, who served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021 and returned to office following the 2024 elections, had sparked media speculation after wearing “Trump 2028” caps and making ambiguous remarks. These actions led many to wonder whether he intended to seek the presidency beyond the constitutionally allowed two terms.

Addressing the rumors, Trump clarified that his previous statements and promotional materials were merely meant to provoke media reactions. “I have no intention of running for a third term,” he asserted.

He further added, “I have always believed that two terms are enough, and that is the constitutional limit.”

The political analysts echoed Trump’s statement, confirming that under the US Constitution—specifically the 22nd Amendment—a president cannot serve more than two elected terms. Therefore, any attempt by Trump to return in 2028 would be unconstitutional.