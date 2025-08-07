Pakistan steps up efforts to secure Olympic cricket spot at LA 2028

KARACHI – Pakistan has stepped up efforts to secure a place in the historic return of cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, amid growing concerns that both Pakistan and New Zealand may be left out under the proposed qualification framework.

The organisers, as per the reports, are expected to follow a regional qualification model, commonly used across various Olympic sports. Under the current discussions, India (Asia) and Australia (Oceania) are set to qualify directly based on their regional rankings.

Other likely qualifiers include the United Kingdom (Europe), South Africa (Africa) and host nation USA, with one final spot yet to be confirmed.

The speculation suggested that the last position could be awarded to either a Caribbean nation or another Asian team.

However, under this format, Pakistan and New Zealand risk missing out.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to concede and has begun lobbying at multiple levels to ensure the country’s inclusion.

“The Olympics is a prestigious event, and with cricket returning, we cannot afford to miss this opportunity,” a PCB official said. The board intends to formally write to both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the LA 2028 Games Committee, requesting them to announce a clear qualification deadline — ideally, a year before the Games.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also weighed in, urging the PCB to take a proactive approach. “The Olympics is a prestigious platform, and a medal is at stake,” he said. Latif suggested that the T20 World Cup rankings in March 2026 should be used as the qualification standard, and recommended the PCB engage with both the ICC and the LA Games organisers on the matter.

The cricket has been included in the Olympics for only the second time since 1900, and the LA 2028 Games have scheduled both men’s and women’s T20 matches to be held between July 20 and 29, 2028.