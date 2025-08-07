PMDC announces schedule, registration details for MDCAT 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Thursday officially announced that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 would be held on October 5, 2025, at 10:00am across various designated centres in the country and abroad.

The PMDC issued an official notification under which the responsibility of conducting the exam in different regions has been assigned to specific universities.

Here are universities for MDCAT 2025 test:

In Punjab, the test will be conducted by the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore.

In Sindh, it will be administered by Sukkur IBA University.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Khyber Medical University will conduct the examination.

In Balochistan, the test will be held under the supervision of the University of Balochistan, Quetta.

The candidates from the Federal Capital and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will appear through the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad, which will also oversee the exam for students in Gilgit-Baltistan and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The registration process for MDCAT 2025 would start on August 8, 2025, and would continue until August 25, 2025. Those who miss the regular deadline would have the option to register until September 1 by paying a late fee.

PMDC has set the standard registration fee at Rs 9,000 while candidates submitting their forms after the regular deadline would be required to pay Rs 13,000.

The MDCAT is a prerequisite for the students seeking admission to both public and private medical and dental colleges in Pakistan. The nationwide exam is aimed at ensuring a uniform and transparent merit-based admission process.