Today Gold Rates in Pakistan amid Rs2,900 surge; Check New Price List

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan today witnessed another surge in line with rising global trends on August 7, 2025.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola jumped by Rs2,900, reaching Rs362,200 while rate for 10 grams also climbed, gaining Rs2,487 to stand at Rs310,528.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Price Increase New Price Per Tola 2,900 362,200 Per 10 Grams 2,487 310,528

Gold Price This Week

Dates 24K Gold 5-August Rs358,000 4-August Rs359,500 2-August Rs359,000 1-August Rs352,900 31-July Rs353,000 30-July Rs355,000 29-July Rs354,700

This upward movement comes a day after gold saw a smaller increase of Rs1,300 per tola on Wednesday, when it was priced at Rs359,300.

The international gold market contributed to the local rally, with global prices rising by $29 to settle at $3,395 per ounce, including a $20 premium, as per APGJSA data.

Silver prices also experienced a moderate gain. The rate per tola increased by Rs49, bringing it to Rs4,059.