Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: More intermittent rains likely

LAHORE – More intermittent rains are likely in Lahore and at isolated places in Punjab on Wednesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Baluchistan. Strong moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal penetrate the southern parts of Pakistan. Weak currents are likely to penetrate the upper parts tonight. A shallow westerly wave will likely approach the upper parts tonight.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad and Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Muggy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Thursday and between 31°C and 33°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rain occurred in Lahore and northeast Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Sheikhupura 36, Faisalabad 16, Sialkot 11, Lahore 08, Narowal, Jhang 02

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. The maximum temperature in Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 37°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 68 per cent.