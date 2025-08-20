Schools in Karachi to remain closed on Thursday amid chaotic Monsoon Rains

KARACHI – All Private and government schools in Karachi have announced holiday for Thursday, August 21, as city faces severe monsoon rains. Some schools are shifting to online classes to ensure continuity of education despite the extreme weather conditions.

Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution amid heavy rainfall, which has caused disruptions across the city.

The precautionary measures by private schools come as a response to the worsening monsoon situation, reflecting growing concerns about student safety and transportation difficulties.

Karachi continued to face the aftermath of heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with power mostly restored but some roads still flooded. Rain returned on Wednesday afternoon. The death toll from rain-related incidents rose to eight, while authorities in Sindh and Balochistan prepared for more showers.

Recent rain overwhelmed city’s weak infrastructure, causing overflowing drains, industrial disruptions, and extended power and internet outages, prompting the provincial government to declare a public holiday. Areas affected included Saddar, Malir, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, and Kala Pull Road. The PMD warned of thunderstorms, strong winds, and urban flooding, while Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab advised people to avoid traveling.

K-Electric reported most of the city had stable electricity, with restoration ongoing in parts of Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Korangi, and DHA. Traffic police closed flooded roads and underpasses, guiding commuters to alternate routes. All schools and colleges were closed temporarily.

Further updates are expected as weather conditions evolve.