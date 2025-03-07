Pakistan sets March 31 deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave

ISLAMABAD – Tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and its Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, who bore brunt amid surge in insurgency and borders clashes.
Pak-Afghan Tensions
Clashes between two security forces erupted at the Torkham border crossing, leading to casualties on both sides this week.
The violence has heightened tensions between the two countries, which have long been at odds over security issues. Islamabad blamed Afghanistan of harboring militants, particularly TTP, who have been increasingly orchestrating attacks on Pakistani soil.
Despite these accusations, Taliban government denies any involvement, and it also led to closure of key border amid ongoing closure of Torkham which already led to significant economic losses, with thousands of trucks stranded and trade disrupted.