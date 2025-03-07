AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistan sets March 31 deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave

Pakistan Sets March 31 Deadline For Afghan Citizen Card Holders To Leave
ISLAMABAD – Tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and its Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, who bore brunt amid surge in insurgency and borders clashes.

The government of Pakistan announced that all Afghanis living illegally, and those with Afghan Citizen Cards, must leave voluntarily by March 31, 2025 before Eid, or face deportation.

Around 3 million Afghan nationals get refugee status but without formally recognition from Pakistan, as many fled war torn nation after US exit. Amid recent development, the government of Pakistan decided to repatriate Afghan card holders and illegal immigrants as part of broader initiative started two years back.

Authorities said the repatriation process would be conducted humanely, with arrangements made for food and healthcare for returning nationals.

This move comes in response to rising security concerns in Pakistan, including the involvement of some Afghan nationals in militant activities such as suicide bombings and attacks on civilians and security forces.

UNHCR and rights activists expressed concerns about policy, urging government to consider human rights standards in its execution, particularly in relation to the forced displacement of Afghan nationals.

Pak-Afghan Tensions

Clashes between two security forces erupted at the Torkham border crossing, leading to casualties on both sides this week.

The violence has heightened tensions between the two countries, which have long been at odds over security issues. Islamabad blamed Afghanistan of harboring militants, particularly TTP, who have been increasingly orchestrating attacks on Pakistani soil.

Despite these accusations, Taliban government denies any involvement, and it also led to closure of key border amid ongoing closure of Torkham which already led to significant economic losses, with thousands of trucks stranded and trade disrupted.

Tension at Torkham

Web Desk (Lahore)

