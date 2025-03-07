Pakistan sets March 31 deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave

The government of Pakistan announced that all Afghanis living illegally, and those with Afghan Citizen Cards, must leave voluntarily by March 31, 2025 before Eid, or face deportation.

Around 3 million Afghan nationals get refugee status but without formally recognition from Pakistan, as many fled war torn nation after US exit. Amid recent development, the government of Pakistan decided to repatriate Afghan card holders and illegal immigrants as part of broader initiative started two years back.

Authorities said the repatriation process would be conducted humanely, with arrangements made for food and healthcare for returning nationals.

This move comes in response to rising security concerns in Pakistan, including the involvement of some Afghan nationals in militant activities such as suicide bombings and attacks on civilians and security forces.

UNHCR and rights activists expressed concerns about policy, urging government to consider human rights standards in its execution, particularly in relation to the forced displacement of Afghan nationals.