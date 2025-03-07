AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

1 ton Inverter AC Prices in Pakistan 2025; full updated list here

KARACHI – Weather is changing in Pakistan and summer is around the corner, and it’s time to prepare for sweltering days ahead. Picking the right AC seems easy but is a tangled process, especially when there are plenty of options in market.

1-ton inverter ACs remain in spotlight as they adjust compressor speeds based on cooling needs, cutting power consumption and greater energy efficiency as people are closely looking at elecreicity consumption amid skyrocketing prices.

Inverter ACs come with slightly elevated cost compared to regular models, and but these are long-term savings on electricity which make them good investments, especially in those times where you need continuous cooling.

1 Ton AC Price in Pakistan 2025

Brands Models Price
Haier HSU-12HFCS W Triple Inverter 115,000
Dawlance POWERCON 15 X Split Inverter AC 122,000
Dawlance SPRINTER 15 X Split Inverter AC 124,000
TCL TAC-12HES-2 Elite Inverter Split AC 125,000
Haier HSU-12HFCA W Heat & Cool DC Inverter 125,000
GREE GS-12PITH11W Pular Series Inverter Split AC 143,000
MIDEA MSAGB-12HRFN1 Inverter Extreme AC 145,000
Haier HSU 12 FTCD T3 Thunder DC Inverter 138,000
MIDEA MSCB1BU-12HRFN8 Breezeless E Inverter Split AC 157,000
Dawlance ELEGANCE 15 X Split Inverter AC 133,000
Gree GS-12FITH7G Royal Fairy Inverter 220,000

This summer, beat the heat with our top 1-ton inverter AC options, combining energy savings, reliable cooling, and comfort, all while keeping your home cool and your wallet full.

1 Ton AC Power Usage

Inverter ACs are becoming famous for their energy efficiency. Unlike old ACs, which consume around 1400-1500 watts, 1-ton inverter ACs use 300-350watts.

The number can vary from 300-400 watts at minimum and can touch 900 to 1440 watts at maximum.

Electricity Cost of 1 Ton AC in Pakistan

With an average daily usage of ten hours, the electricity cost for running a 1-ton inverter AC is around Rs. 10,000-15000 each month – depending on taxes.

