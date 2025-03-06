Security forces arrest four terrorists infiltrated into Pakistan from Afghanistan

QUETTA – Security forces have arrested four terrorists in a successful operation in Toba Kakri area near Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan.

Reports said there has been a gradual increase in the involvement of Afghan terrorists in incidents of terrorism in Pakistan amid an increase in the infiltration of terrorists from Afghanistan.

The arrested terrorists, who were planning attacks in Pakistan, had illegally entered into Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Security forces have recovered Kalashnikovs, hand grenades, and other firearms from the terrorists, who have also confessed to planning a major terrorist attack in Pakistan.

One of the arrested terrorists identified as Asamuddin, son of Gulshad in is confessional statement said they entered Pakistan three days ago from Afghanistan,

“We crossed the border through the fence at night, and were heading towards Pishin,” he said.

Officials said the success of this operation was significantly aided by the local people.

A day earlier, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment was orchestrated in Afghanistan.

Eighteen people, including five soldiers, were martyred and 16 terrorists were killed in an attack on Bannu Cantt.

ISPR said the cowardly terrorist attack was attempted on March 4, adding that the assailants sought to breach the Cantonment’s security. However, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces.

In their desperation, the attackers rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the perimeter wall.

“Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the intruders with precision, eliminating all sixteen terrorists, including four suicide bombers. In this intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers, after putting up a heroic resistance, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty,” read the statement.

The multiple suicide blasts resulted in the partial collapse of the perimeter wall, causing damage to the adjacent infrastructure. Tragically, a mosque and a civilian residential building in close proximity also suffered severe destruction, leading to the martyrdom of 13 innocent civilians and injuries to 32 others, it said.

“Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in this heinous act, with evidence also pointing to the fact that the attack was orchestrated and directed by terrorist ringleaders operating from Afghanistan,” read ISPR statement.

Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan. Pakistan reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to these threats emanating from across the border.