Tension at Torkham

THE tense exchange of fire at the Torkham border between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban fighters, resulting in casualties on both sides, is the latest in a series of incidents highlighting the worsening security situation along the border.

This episode follows unsuccessful negotiations to reopen the border, which has remained closed since February 21 after Afghanistan’s unilateral attempt to build a border post on Pakistan’s side.

The Torkham border has long been a crucial gateway for trade and movement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s insistence on improving trade ties through infrastructure development—such as the construction of new trade terminals at Torkham and Chaman—is a clear indication of its commitment to regional trade.

These terminals are expected to boost bilateral trade, which already amounts to $3 million per day, excluding transit trade.

The planned inauguration of the Torkham terminal by March 25 further highlights Pakistan’s serious intentions to enhance economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

The Afghan authorities, however, must understand that peace, stability, and the development of mutual trade relations cannot thrive in an atmosphere of aggression.

Afghan authorities are not only supporting terrorism within Pakistan but they have also exhibited an increasingly hostile posture.

Pakistan cannot allow its territorial integrity to be violated, and the Afghan authorities must recognize that unilateral actions, such as the construction of a border post on Pakistan’s side, are provocative and detrimental to peace.

It is essential for the Afghan government to engage in constructive dialogue with Pakistan to resolve these issues peacefully.

The closure of the Torkham border has already inflicted considerable damage on both sides.

Continuing down the path of confrontation and escalation will only exacerbate the suffering of ordinary citizens, while also undermining the possibility of meaningful cooperation.

Afghanistan must recognize that trade and peaceful engagement offer far more promise for the future than continued hostilities.

The Afghan government must review its actions and prioritize the well-being of its people.