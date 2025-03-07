AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

‘Spider-Man’ robber risks it all by jumping off bridge after stealing phone

KARACHI – Karachi continues to face alarming street crime and a recent case has everyone’s attention as a robber jumped from the bridge during police chase near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi.

The thug who had just snatched mobile phone from a bike rider, leaped off a bridge in a desperate attempt to escape from the cops as passersby gathered to enjoy the scene.

The entire event was captured on camera, leaving many in shock. The mugger threatened to jump if they didn’t stop pursuing him. Local cops however continued their efforts to apprehend him. The suspect jumped off the bridge, landing on the cables below.

Police then deployed safety net beneath the bridge to prevent any serious injury. After a tense struggle, they were able to successfully capture the mugger as he fell into the net. The man refused to return the stolen mobile phone, despite being nabbed.

Karachi Street Crime 

In the first five days of Ramazan 2025, at least five people have been killed in robbery-related incidents in port city, bringing the total number of such deaths this year to 19.

Despite police efforts to improve security, armed robbers continue to target citizens. An accountant was shot dead during a robbery while transporting huge cash. Other fatal incidents include the killings of a shopkeeper, a security guard, and two citizens during separate robbery resistance attempts.

Robbery resistance death case takes shocking turn

Web Desk (Lahore)

