Jaffar Express attack: Suspect held over hate campaign against state institutes

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle arrested a suspect from Banigala over his alleged involvement in running a hate campaign against the state institutions following attack on Jaffar Express.

The FIA said that the suspect shared misleading propaganda and derogatory content regarding the Jaafar Express attack.

The agency also said that the suspect was involved in supporting and promoting banned organizations on social media. The officials seized the suspect’s social media accounts and digital evidence.

Earlier, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry condemned Indian media for spreading false information about Jaffar Express Attack.

In his press conference, an Army spokesman pointed out guns toward Indian media, accusing them of airing fake footage to mislead the public and push a propaganda agenda.

“The Indian media broadcast fake footage to manipulate the situation,” ISPR chief said showing video evidence to substantiate his claims. “They are engaging in a misinformation campaign designed to mislead and confuse the public.”

He also lambasted Indian intelligence and Afghan authorities for harboring militants who are involved in cross border attacks.

Chaudhry accused Indian media of using fake footage and AI-generated images to support terrorists. The attack carried out by militants in a remote area with difficult terrain, involved an IED that disabled the train, leading to the hostage-taking of 440 passengers. The terrorists had earlier attacked a Frontier Corps picket, killing three soldiers.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson revealed that the terrorists were in communication with Afghanistan-based groups during the attack. Khan urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and called for cooperation to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.

He clarified that while Pakistan still holds India responsible for sponsoring terrorism, this specific attack involved evidence linking the terrorists to Afghanistan.

The presser comes after a high-level security conference in Quetta reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to combatting destabilization efforts. Top government officials stressed national unity and urged political leaders to work with the military.