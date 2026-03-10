Pakistan ready to lock horns with Bangladesh in ODI series opener

Pakistan are ready to lock horns with Bangladesh in the ODI series opener at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The second and third matches of the series will take place on March 13 and 15, respectively, at the same venue. All the matches are set to begin at 1.15 pm PKT with the coin toss scheduled at 12.45 pm.

The series will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and live-streamed on Tapmad, Myco and Tamasha in Pakistan. Pakistan’s 15-member squad arrived in Bangladesh during the wee hours of Sunday, March 8 and has taken part in two training sessions.

The team also trained at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi on March 6 and 7 before assembling on March 5.

For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain will become ODI caps 255, 256 and 257 as the trio is set to form Pakistan’s top order in the opening ODI, as confirmed by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.

This is the third white-ball bilateral series between Pakistan and Bangladesh since May 2025, as both teams have faced each other home and away in T20I series. The two teams have played a total of 39 ODIs, with the visitors winning 34 of them, while one game ended as a no-result.

Shaheen Shah Afridi said:

“There will be three debutants for us in the first game. Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat will open the batting, while Shamyl Hussain will bat at three. I hope they will play their own game and show their skills. We are all excited to see them play for Pakistan, not just for one series but for the future as well.”

Pakistan squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

Bangladesh squad:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tawhid Hridoy

Schedule:

March 11 – First ODI

March 13 – Second ODI

March 15 – Third ODI