How Fast will Pakistan’s Internet be after Launch of 5G?

ISLAMABAD – Big day for for Pakistan as the country of 252 million people is moving closer to 5G era, in a major step in its digital transformation. With 5G spectrum auction now concluded, the nation is preparing for faster mobile internet, new technologies, and improved connectivity.

All eyes were on highly competitive 2600 MHz spectrum band, which emerged as the most contested segment of the auction. Analysts and industry observers are closely watching whether the second mandatory price escalation has finally eased the persistent excess demand.

Beyond the bidding process, PTA unveiled roadmap for nationwide 4G and 5G expansion, outlining speed benchmarks and infrastructure targets that will shape Pakistan’s mobile broadband landscape over the next decade.

Mobile Broadband Speed Targets

Mobile broadband performance will gradually improve, with 4G speeds targeting the 20–50 Mbps range, while 5G aims for 50–100 Mbps download speeds.

Under the roadmap, new 4G users will see steady improvements in download speeds, rising from 20 Mbps in the initial phase to 50 Mbps by 2035. At the same time, 5G networks are expected to deliver speeds between 50 and 100 Mbps, with the goal of reaching at least 20% of mobile consumers over the next decade.

PTA’s plan also focuses heavily on expanding network capacity and coverage through several key initiatives.

A total of 597.2 MHz of spectrum across the 700, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2600, and 3300 MHz bands has been designated to support both nationwide 4G upgrades and the introduction of 5G services.

Each mobile network operator is required to deploy around 1,000 new sites every year, with 20% of these located in entirely new areas. Initial 5G deployment will begin in the federal capital and provincial capitals.

To support higher data capacity, the fibre-to-the-site (FTTS) ratio will increase from 20% to 35%, significantly improving network backhaul capabilities.

Coverage challenges in remote regions will be addressed through the Universal Service Fund (USF) alongside mandatory rollout obligations tied to spectrum licenses.

The conclusion of the spectrum auction marks a critical milestone for Pakistan’s digital future. While 4G users are expected to benefit from gradual improvements in speed and performance, the rollout of 5G technology promises faster connectivity and expanded network capacity as the country enters a new phase of mobile broadband development.