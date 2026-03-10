Pakistan raises $507m via auction of 5G spectrum: PTA

5G services initially will be launched in Islamabad, provincial capitals

Pakistan on Tuesday witnessed historic 5G spectrum auction taking a big digital leap strengthening connectivity across the country leading towards a better, brighter future.

At the auction—third round of bidding of the 5G spectrum—480 megahertz were sold for $507 million.

The three key bidders —Jazz, Ufone and Zong— competed at 2600 megahertz for the key frequency band which is needed for the 5G service. Zong acquired 110MHz, Ufone 180MHz and Jazz 190MHz during the auction. The much awaited and highly-speculated auction was telecast live as per the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and in the presence of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarrar, former IT minister Syed Aminul Haque, and the chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, along with some members of the committee. Pakistan had earlier offered 700 MHz for $32.5m, 1800 MHz for $16.8m, 2100 MHz for $70m, 2300 MHz for $10m, 2600 MHz for $12.50m and 3500 MHz for $6.5m per lot. However, towards the end of the third round a total of 480 megahertz were sold for $507 million which is the highest bid made so far .Jazz purchased the most spectrum, not only in 5G-compatible bands but also in the frequencies used for long-distance telephone services. All three telecom compa-nies were required to acquire at least 100 MHz.