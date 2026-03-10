Punjab launches phase III of archives digitization project to preserve centuries-old records

In a significant step toward preserving Punjab’s rich historical heritage, the Government of Punjab has officially launched the third phase of the Punjab Archives Digitization Project, a major initiative aimed at protecting centuries-old historical documents and making them easily accessible to the public through modern technology.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Civil Secretariat, where Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman formally launched the new phase of the project. Senior officials from the Archives Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) were also present on the occasion. Among them were Secretary Archives Ali Bahadur Qazi, Director Archives Shamim Asghar Jafri, and other key administrative officials involved in the initiative. Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Secretary emphasized that historical records represent a nation’s collective memory and must be preserved for future generations. He noted that the government is committed to protecting Punjab’s documentary heritage by using modern digital technologies. According to him, the digitization project is an important step toward ensuring that valuable historical records are not lost due to deterioration, damage, or the passage of time.

The project is being implemented with the technical support of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). Officials informed the Chief Secretary that the first two phases of the initiative have already been successfully completed. During these earlier phases, more than 1.1 million historical documents were carefully scanned and converted into digital format. These records include administrative files, historical correspondences, official reports, and other archival materials that provide insight into the political, social, and cultural history of the region. With the start of the third phase, authorities plan to digitize an additional 825,000 historical documents. These documents will be preserved through advanced scanning technologies designed to ensure high-quality digital copies while protecting the fragile originals. The process also involves cataloguing and indexing the records so that they can be easily searched and retrieved online. For the convenience of researchers, students, historians, and members of the general public, the digitized materials have been uploaded to the official website archives.punjab.gov.pk. Through this platform, users can browse, access, and download historical records without needing to visit the archives in person.

This digital access is expected to greatly facilitate academic research and encourage greater public engagement with the province’s historical legacy. During the visit, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also inspected the ongoing scanning process at the Archives Department. He reviewed the equipment and procedures being used for digitization and appreciated the efforts of the staff working on the project. He directed the concerned authorities to further improve the website and make it more user-friendly, ensuring that users can quickly locate relevant documents without difficulty. Officials briefing the Chief Secretary explained that the overall objective of the digitization project is to bring the province’s archival collections in line with international preservation standards. By converting fragile paper documents into digital formats, the government hopes to safeguard them against physical deterioration while also expanding public access to valuable historical information.