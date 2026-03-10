China committed to multilateralism, global development: Wang Shengjie

Political and Press Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, Mr Wang Shengjie has emphasized that China is committed to multilateralism and global development.

He was addressing as Guest of Honour a seminar titled “China in Springtime: The 15th Five-Year Plan – The Global Significance and opportunities of Chinese Modernization” organized by China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with China Media Group (CMG).

The event highlighted China’s recently-concluded Two Sessions, which set the course for the country’s governance, economic growth, and global engagement.

Mr Wang Shengjie stated that the initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) continued to create opportunities for partner countries.

Mr. Wang reaffirmed that China remained committed to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors and sharing the benefits of its development for mutual prosperity.

He stated that the 15th Five-Year Plan reflected a comprehensive and consultative planning process that incorporates inputs from diverse segments of society.

Earlier, Chairman ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mehmood, in his welcome remarks highlighted that China’s modernization under the 15th Five-Year Plan reflects a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and people-centered development.

He noted that China’s evolving development trajectory carries important global implications and presents opportunities for cooperation, particularly with partners like Pakistan. Emphasizing the significance of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor, he underscored that collaboration in areas such as technology, green development, and connectivity will further strengthen the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries.

Spokesperson to President of Pakistan, Mr Murtaza Solangi, reflected on the broader geopolitical context of China’s development trajectory, noting that the deliberations of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference provide insights into China’s long-term economic planning and policy priorities. He observed that China continues to emphasize steady economic growth, technological self-reliance, innovation, and green transformation while expanding the digital economy and strengthening domestic consumption. Highlighting the evolving global environment, he remarked that the world is transitioning toward a multipolar world order, in which countries of the Global South will play an increasingly significant role. Pakistan, given its strategic location and longstanding partnership with China, can contribute constructively to a more balanced and cooperative international system. Former Ambassador Masood Khalid, in his keynote address, highlighted the importance of understanding China’s development model through its Five-Year Plans, noting that the planning process, initiated in 1953, has evolved into a pragmatic framework combining long-term vision with periodic evaluation. He observed that these plans have driven China’s remarkable transformation, including lifting over 800 million people out of poverty and building world-class infrastructure. Continued investment in education, research, and innovation has enabled China to emerge as a major economic and technological power.

Prof Dr Hassan Daud Butt highlighted China’s development trajectory as the gradual building of a “Great Wall of Development.”

Despite demographic, environmental, and geopolitical challenges, China has sustained strong economic growth and technological advancement, particularly in innovation and clean energy. Referring to the forthcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, he underscored its focus on innovation, green development, and high-quality growth, while emphasizing that Pakistan could benefit by strengthening special economic zones, expanding technological cooperation, promoting renewable energy, and enhancing people-to-people linkages with China.