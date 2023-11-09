KARACHI – Haval is the Pakistan’s first locally assembled Hybrid Electric Vehicle by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited.

It is available in two models Haval H6 and Haval Jolion in Pakistan. The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 adopts Oriental Futurism design concept, which is not about overtly aggressiveness but more about saphisticated elegance.

Haval H6 Latest Prices

Haval H6 is offered in three variants. The ex-factory price of all variants are as follows:

Haval H6 1.5T : Rs 9,099,000

Haval H6 2.0T: Rs 10,449,000

Haval H6 1.5 HEV: Rs 11,749,000

Please note these prices are Ex-Factory, Government taxes and local freight/insurance would be charged separately.

Haval Jolion Latest Price

It is a compact SUV that combines style, performance, and advanced technology. With its bold design and spacious interior, it offers a luxurious driving experience.

Haval Jolion is offered in one variant. The ex-factory price is as follows:

Haval Jolion 1.5T : Rs 7,949,000