Pakistan Observer becomes print media partner for Karachi Kings in PSL-11

Pakistan Observer has officially entered into a partnership with Karachi Kings to serve as their print media partner for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11). This marks the 11th consecutive year that the publication has held the role of official print media partner, highlighting a long-standing collaboration between the two entities. The agreement underscores the continued commitment of both organizations to promote cricket and engage fans across Pakistan through comprehensive media coverage. The announcement reflects the growing synergy between sports franchises and media outlets in enhancing the visibility of the league.

According to details shared in the announcement, Faisal Zahid Malik, CEO and Chairman of Pakistan Observer, met with Salman Iqbal, Founder President of ARY Digital Network and owner of Karachi Kings. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to PSL and explored avenues to further strengthen media outreach and audience engagement.

The Pakistan Super League has emerged as one of the premier T20 tournaments in the cricketing world, drawing significant local and international attention. Partnerships such as this play a crucial role in ensuring that fans receive timely updates, in-depth analysis, and exclusive insights throughout the tournament.

With PSL 11 approaching, the collaboration is expected to enhance coverage of Karachi Kings’ performances, squad developments, and behind-the-scenes activities, contributing to the excitement surrounding one of Pakistan’s most celebrated sporting events.