Low attendance marks NA’s 25th session as PM, key leaders skip sittings

A significant number of lawmakers remained absent during the 25th session of the National Assembly, raising concerns about parliamentary engagement and accountability, according to a report released by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

The report, covering the seven sittings held between March 3 and March 12, 2026, reveals that out of the total 333 members of the lower house, 42 lawmakers—around 13 percent—did not attend a single sitting.

Even more striking, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not attend even a single sitting during the session, while the Leader of the Opposition Mahmood Khan Achakzai remained present in six out of seven sittings.

According to the FAFEN report, attendance overall remained inconsistent, with 273 members—82 percent of the house—missing at least one sitting. Only 60 lawmakers, representing 18 percent of the total membership, maintained perfect attendance by participating in all seven sittings.

FAFEN noted that attendance is a key indicator of lawmakers’ commitment to their legislative responsibilities, including lawmaking, oversight, and representation of constituents. The session also witnessed fluctuating attendance trends across sittings. The first sitting recorded the highest turnout with 239 members present (72 percent), while the fourth sitting saw the lowest attendance, with only 120 members (36 percent).

The fourth sitting was eventually adjourned due to a lack of quorum, highlighting persistent attendance challenges.