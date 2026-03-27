Pakistani students undertake a journey of learning, excitement under Japan MEXT Scholarship Programme

The Government of Japan has awarded prestigious MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) Research Scholarships to eleven outstanding Pakistani students for the 2026 academic year, enabling them to pursue higher education at leading Japanese universities.

In addition to scholarships facilitated through the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad, several Pakistani students continue to secure MEXT scholarships each year through direct applications to various universities in Japan.

The programme supports Master’s and doctoral studies and is regarded as a key initiative in promoting academic excellence and strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi in order to honour the new scholarship recipients and members of the MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP), hosted a special reception at his official residence.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu congratulated the students on their achievements and encouraged them to make the most of their academic journey in Japan. “Be curious, open-minded, and courageous. Learn not only from your professors and research, but also from everyday life,” he advised. He emphasized Japan’s longstanding commitment to education and human resource development, noting that many talented Pakistani students have benefited from the MEXT scholarship programme over the decades.

Highlighting evolving ties between Pakistan and Japan, the ambassador referred to the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 as a milestone that enhanced mutual understanding. He noted that Pakistan’s pavilion attracted significant attention, particularly among Japanese youth, and helped foster closer people-to-people connections.

He also pointed to high-level Pakistani participation in the Expo, including visits by Jam Kamal Khan, Maryam Nawaz, and Haroon Akhtar Khan, which contributed to revitalizing bilateral relations.

Outlining the future direction of Pakistan-Japan relations, Ambassador Akamatsu highlighted three key pillars: enhancing people-to-people exchanges, strengthening economic cooperation, and promoting Japanese cuisine. He remarked that trust and goodwill between the peoples of both countries have been built over 74 years of diplomatic relations, development cooperation, and the presence of Japanese companies in Pakistan.

The ambassador also observed a growing interest among Pakistani youth in Japan, particularly in learning the Japanese language and pursuing higher education opportunities there.

Among the scholarship recipients, Fatima Shah expressed excitement about joining a three-year MBA programme at Kyoto University. Recalling her previous experience in Japan under a cultural exchange programme, she said she looked forward to further improving her language skills and reconnecting with Japanese culture. “Japanese people are humble, friendly and communicative,” she noted.

Maha Abdul Karim, originally from Balochistan and currently residing in Islamabad, said she would pursue a Master’s degree in Economics in Kanazawa, calling the opportunity a “dream come true.”

Another recipient, Zainab Tanveer, shared her enthusiasm for studying graphic design at University of Tokyo. She said her fascination with Japan began in childhood, inspiring her to learn the language and create stories and drawings about the country.

Dr. Sophia Ali, Assistant Professor at Lahore School of Economics and a member of the MEXT alumni network, praised the students for their passion and commitment. She noted that an orientation session revealed their eagerness to learn not only academic subjects but also the cultural values and systems of one of the world’s most advanced economies.