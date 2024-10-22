AGL38.07▲ 0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.85▲ 0.62 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DFML45.9▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC80.36▲ 2.43 (0.03%)FCCL28.91▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFBL57.04▲ 0.96 (0.02%)FFL9.36▲ 0.43 (0.05%)HUBC103.71▲ 1.37 (0.01%)HUMNL14.01▲ 0.83 (0.06%)KEL3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM8.18▲ 0.94 (0.13%)MLCF37.48▲ 0.38 (0.01%)NBP68.29▲ 1.76 (0.03%)OGDC166.87▲ 1.19 (0.01%)PAEL25.13▲ 0.38 (0.02%)PIBTL7.05▲ 0.41 (0.06%)PPL129.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)PRL23.62▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC15.8▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL60.97▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.91▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP7.89▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.91▲ 0.9 (0.06%)TRG44.87▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

Pakistan must move forward despite challenges: Motiwala

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority, ZubairMotiwala, stated in a recent media briefing that Pakistan must continue to progress despite unfavorable circumstances. He announced that the upcoming TEXPO, scheduled for October 23 to 25, will see the participation of over 500 international delegates from the European Union, South America, and other countries. Motiwala highlighted that approximately 260 local exhibitors would also take part in the event.

He emphasized that last year’s contracts amounted to USD 420 million, while this year is projected to reach USD 800 million. He further mentioned that specialized fashion designing items will be showcased during the exhibition. A fashion show will be held, featuring 25 major companies alongside one international firm.

ZubairMotiwala expressed confidence that this exhibition would play a crucial role in boosting Pakistan’s exports. He also indicated that seminars would be conducted to introduce new ideas and create opportunities for local industry development.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Monem inaugurates park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

  • Karachi

KDA approves 2024-25 budget, revises 2023-24 estimates

  • Karachi

PSBA wins legal battle against controversial FEC

  • Karachi

IBA hosts women leadership forum

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer