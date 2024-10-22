Pakistan must move forward despite challenges: Motiwala

Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority, ZubairMotiwala, stated in a recent media briefing that Pakistan must continue to progress despite unfavorable circumstances. He announced that the upcoming TEXPO, scheduled for October 23 to 25, will see the participation of over 500 international delegates from the European Union, South America, and other countries. Motiwala highlighted that approximately 260 local exhibitors would also take part in the event.

He emphasized that last year’s contracts amounted to USD 420 million, while this year is projected to reach USD 800 million. He further mentioned that specialized fashion designing items will be showcased during the exhibition. A fashion show will be held, featuring 25 major companies alongside one international firm.

ZubairMotiwala expressed confidence that this exhibition would play a crucial role in boosting Pakistan’s exports. He also indicated that seminars would be conducted to introduce new ideas and create opportunities for local industry development.