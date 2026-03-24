Punjab mulls fuel rationing, school holidays due to ongoing energy crisis

LAHORE – The Punjab government mulled a series of measures, including fuel rationing and temporary restrictions on public activities, school holidays as part of efforts to manage the ongoing energy crisis linked to US backed Israel war on Iran in Middle East, a local private TV reported, citing the sources.

The Punjab Energy Department submitted recommendations to the provincial authorities, suggesting the introduction of a fuel rationing system on the pattern of federal arrangements.

Among the proposals is a recommendation to extend school holidays until April 15, along with the possible introduction of a hybrid mode of education in academic institutions to ensure continuity of learning.

The suggestions also include implementing a coupon-based or digital mechanism for the fair distribution of petrol and diese as well as limiting fuel availability to a controlled number of vehicles on designated days.

For the private sector, the recommendations propose strict guidelines for work-from-home arrangements. A complete ban on non-essential events and public gatherings has also been suggested.

Besides it, the proposals call for an expansion of metro and bus services to ease public transport usage. Other energy-saving measures include shutting down LED billboards and decorative lighting, operating streetlights in a reduced or alternate mode after 10pm, and shortening market operating hours to conserve electricity.