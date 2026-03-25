PM Shehbaz holds telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Prime Minister briefed the Saudi Crown Prince on Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic outreach to all parties urging de-escalation and resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Crown Prince deeply appreciated Pakistan’s peace efforts.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed, once again, Pakistan’s complete solidarity and unequivocal support for the Kingdom and its people, in these challenging times.

Appreciating the leadership of the Kingdom for demonstrating remarkable restraint in the current crisis, the Prime Minister reassured the Crown Prince that Pakistan would always stand by the Kingdom and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia, just as they had always supported Pakistan, through thick and thin.

The Prime Minister called for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to normalcy so that the regional situation could be stabilized. He called for unity and harmony in the ranks of the Ummah, which was needed more than ever before.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed heartfelt Eid ul Fitr greetings to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These sentiments were most graciously reciprocated by the Saudi Crown Prince.