Pakistan moves to advance F-16 Fleet with cutting-edge AMRAAM Missiles amid tensions with India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to advance aits erial defense might after shooting down seven Indian fighter jets during the tense May clashes, and is now taking another major leap in modernizing their air capabilities. Pakistan’s F-16s are set to soar with deadly new missiles under a $2.5 billion deal with the US.

The deal will equip Pakistan’s F-16 fleet with AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, among the most sophisticated in the world which are capable of beyond-visual-range strikes with pinpoint accuracy, these missiles could drastically enhance the Pakistan Air Force’s reach and lethality.

The path to this upgrade started in July, when Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Pakistan Air Force Chief, held high-level talks with top US military and political leaders to push for next-generation missiles. Soon after, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir joined discussions, signaling Islamabad’s serious intent to strengthen its military partnership with Washington.

Set to be fully operational by 2030, these missiles will replace older models that have been in service since 2010, marking a major modernization milestone. Beyond the hardware, the acquisition reflects Pakistan’s strategic vision of combining advanced foreign technology with homegrown expertise to secure its skies.

AIM-120D-3 Missiles

These Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles are designed to give fighter jets a decisive edge in modern aerial combat. With extended range, highly accurate active radar guidance, and advanced maneuverability, it can engage enemy aircraft at distances while resisting electronic countermeasures.

Its improved electronics, datalink connectivity, and precision make it effective against fast, agile targets, even in complex combat scenarios.

By the end of the decade, Pakistan’s F-16s could dominate the skies with unmatched precision and range, sending a clear message: the nation’s aerial power is entering a new, formidable era.

Russian Fighter’s Engine in JF-17?

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) may continue using Russian RD-93MA engines for its JF-17 Block III jets, possibly due to doubts about the Chinese WS-13IPE engine.

RD-93MA, a likely upgrade over earlier models, could improve thrust, efficiency, and safety, addressing the JF-17’s long-standing engine performance issues. This choice shows PAF favors a proven foreign engine for its core fighter fleet.