Seven Indian aircraft destroyed, none of Pakistan downed: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan did not lose any aircraft in the war with India while seven Indian aircraft were destroyed.

In an interview with foreign magazine Bloomberg, the DG ISPR said Pakistan’s strategy—combining effective, capable platforms with indigenous technology—proved successful. He added that Pakistan remains open to acquiring all types of technology, whether from eastern or western sources, to strengthen its defence capabilities.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry stressed that Pakistan is not engaged in an arms race with India and has never manipulated or concealed figures.

“Our defence budget is significantly lower than India’s and our resources are not limitless,” he said.

Referring to the conflict, he reiterated that “no Pakistani aircraft was downed while the number of destroyed Indian aircraft stands at seven,” a figure he shared was also mentioned by the US president in a speech last week.

The DG ISPR further confirmed the effective performance of Pakistani weaponry and Chinese platforms employed by the country’s armed forces during the operation.