ICC recommends changes in tenure of chairman, directors

DUBAI – The ICC board has recommended changes in the tenure of the chairman and independent directors to two terms of three years each.

This proposal will now be presented to the members for approval.

Once approved, Jay Shah would begin his first three-year term starting from December 1, after which he would step down from the position of BCCI Secretary.

Following the retirement of Dr. Roger Hawkes, the ICCincluded Dr. John McLean in the Medical Advisory Committee.

During the board meeting held in Dubai on Monday, New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink was nominated as a full member while Netherlands captain Scott Edwards was named as the representative for associate members.

Another important decision made during the meeting was the approval of women’s associate member T20 competitions, aimed at increasing the number of matches between teams.

According to the ICC board, this strategy includes the establishment of two annual T20 tournaments from 2025 to 2028, which will provide 24 teams with high-quality cricket ahead of the 16-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2030.