Pakistan inflation rises in Ramadan; chicken, petrol prices surge  

ISLAMABAD – The inflation in Pakistan continued its upward trend during the second decade of Ramadan, with weekly prices rising 0.37 percent and annual inflation reaching 4.70 percent as per the latest weekly report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The report showed that during the week, prices of 13 essential commodities increased, 11 commodities saw a decline, while 27 items remained stable.

Key price decreases included eggs (-8.13%), tomatoes (-10.04%), potatoes (-5.09%), onions (-6.08%), moong dal (-0.43%), chana dal (-0.50%), cooking oil (-0.37%), and wheat flour (-2.40%).

Rising prices were observed in chicken (+10.46%), garlic (+1.02%), jaggery (+0.30%), mutton (+0.65%), beef (+0.66%), mash dal (+0.51%), printed lawn fabric (+0.43%), mustard oil (+0.24%), petrol (+3.06%), diesel (+1.84%), LPG (+5.61%), and bananas (+3.85%).

PBS data also highlighted inflation trends across income groups. Households earning up to Rs17,732 per month saw inflation remain at 4.57%, while those earning Rs17,733 to Rs22,888 experienced a slight rise to 5.95%.

For the Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 income bracket, inflation increased to 4.91% (+0.16%), while households earning Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 faced 4.16% (+0.26%). Those earning above Rs44,176 experienced inflation at 3.58% (+0.53%).

The weekly report indicates that despite reductions in some essential commodity prices like eggs and tomatoes, price surges in items such as chicken, petrol, and LPG continue to impact households during Ramadan, putting pressure on monthly budgets across all income groups.

Economic experts warn that the combined effect of global commodity price increases and domestic demand during Ramadan could further drive inflation in the coming weeks.

This report underscores the ongoing challenge of managing inflation and food prices during the holy month, highlighting the importance of monitoring essential commodity markets for timely interventions.