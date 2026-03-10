Cabinet Division notifies Four-Day Workweek amid sweeping austerity measures

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has announced revised four-day workweek schedule for certain government offices, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Under the new arrangement, government offices operating under 4-day workweek will work from Monday to Thursday, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be observed as weekly off days. The decision comes through a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat and is a continuation of the earlier order released on March 9, 2026.

The notification stated that government officials in Basic Pay Scale (BS-20) and above, or those earning a monthly salary of PKR 300,000 or more, may voluntarily forgo two days’ salary as part of the government’s policy measures. However, this provision does not apply to officials serving in the health and education sectors.

Officials said the measure has been introduced as part of administrative and financial management efforts by the federal government. The directive was issued with the approval of the Cabinet Secretary, and was signed by Section Officer (Ministerial-I) Muhammad Meesam.

The notification has also been forwarded to the Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press in Islamabad for publication in the Gazette of Pakistan Extraordinary.