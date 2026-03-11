Lahore, Karachi Latest Flight Status amid massive Middle East disruptions

LAHORE – Air travel between Pakistan and Middle East was thrown into turmoil as dozens of airlines suspended operations to Gulf destinations, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded at major airports nationwide.

Lahore Airport Flight Schedule

Karachi Airport Flight Schedule

Officials from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed a staggering 84 international flights between Pakistani cities and Middle Eastern hubs were either cancelled or temporarily suspended. The move comes amid escalating regional tensions affecting Gulf airspace and airport operations.

Karachi bears the brunt with 20 flights removed from the schedule at Jinnah International Airport. The nation’s capital wasn’t spared: Islamabad International Airport saw 18 cancellations, mainly on routes to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Sharjah.

Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport also faced chaos, suspending 18 flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport reported 16 cancellations to Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.