Finance Czar Farid Ahmad Tarar made CCP Chairman

ISLAMABAD – Farid Ahmad Tarar has been appointed as new Chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan.

The federal government has appointed Farid Ahmad Tarar as the new chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), officials announced Wednesday. Known for his unparalleled expertise in public financial management, regulatory reforms, and economic governance, Tarar brings over three decades of experience to the pivotal role.

A veteran of high-profile reform projects, Tarar has worked hand-in-hand with international development partners to transform Pakistan’s financial systems. His illustrious portfolio includes leading a European Union-funded Public Financial Management (PFM) Reform Programme, serving as strategic policy adviser in the FCDO-backed SEED initiative, and spearheading a UNICEF-supported project aimed at strengthening public financial management frameworks. Across these roles, he played a key part in shaping fiscal policies, reviewing public expenditure, driving institutional reforms, and enhancing revenue mobilization.

Tarar’s international experience is equally impressive. As Pakistan’s commercial counsellor in Rome, he worked tirelessly to strengthen trade ties with the European Union, playing a crucial role in Pakistan’s successful attainment of GSP+ status. Domestically, his civil service career includes stints as secretary to the Government of Punjab, finance secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and membership in the Punjab Revenue Authority.

Educationally, Tarar is equally distinguished, holding a master’s degree in accounting and finance from Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, UK, along with an MBA in finance. He is also an accomplished policy author, having contributed to key documents for development partners such as the Sindh Public Financial Management Reform Strategy and the Sindh Tax Revenue Mobilisation Plan.

With his extensive experience and global exposure, Tarar’s appointment is being hailed as a game-changer for Pakistan’s economic governance and regulatory landscape, setting the stage for a new era of transparency, efficiency, and strategic growth.