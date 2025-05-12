Pakistan, India conclude First Round of DGMOs talks, reaffirming ceasefire commitment

ISLAMABAD – In a major development aimed at easing tensions, Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India engaged in their first round of talks after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

The discussions, which took place after the cessation of hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC), focused on restoring peace and normalizing the border situation.

Pakistan’s DGMO, Major General Kashif Abdullah, and his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajeev, successfully completed the initial phase of talks. This dialogue comes after the ceasefire, which was facilitated by the mediation of the United States and support from friendly nations.

As part of the agreement, both countries have committed to holding future negotiations in a third country, aiming to build on the recent progress and address longstanding issues.

Sources indicate that both sides have expressed a strong commitment to furthering the conversation and improving bilateral relations. The talks have been seen as a crucial step in de-escalating tensions and ensuring stability along the sensitive border region.

The international community has welcomed this development, urging both Pakistan and India to continue their efforts toward peace and cooperation.