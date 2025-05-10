Pakistan, India move toward Ceasefire as global diplomacy pushes for calm

ISLAMABAD – Amid escalating tensions and military strikes, Pakistan and India are reportedly edging closer to ceasefire following calls from world leaders for de-escalation.

The developments come after series of missile attacks and military actions on Saturday, with both nations accusing each other of provocation.

As per sources, New Delhi requested an immediate ceasefire, urging Pakistan to halt its military operations in order to prevent further escalation. In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed willingness to de-escalate, provided India refrains from additional attacks. “If they stop this, we will consider stopping also,” Dar said in an interview, warning that Pakistan would be ready to respond firmly should India continue its actions.

The two nuclear-armed nations had been on the brink of war, with Pakistan’s military claiming to have targeted Indian military sites after India launched missile strikes on several air bases in Pakistan’s Punjab province. India, in turn, stated that its attacks were a direct response to Pakistan’s assaults on civilian infrastructure.

Pakistan-India War Update

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio intervened, speaking with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, urging both sides to find peaceful solutions and offering American assistance in facilitating constructive talks. These diplomatic efforts signal a potential turning point as international actors, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, continue their efforts to mediate.

The situation remains fluid, but Pakistan’s openness to a ceasefire provides a glimmer of hope for peace. As both countries hold their ground, the international community is closely watching to see whether they can come to a mutual agreement and prevent further violence.