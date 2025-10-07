Pakistan hosts Saudi delegation in major push for Vision 2030-Aligned Investments

ISLAMABAD – A high-powered Saudi business delegation, led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud, Chairman of the Pakistan-Saudi Joint Business Council, has touched down in Islamabad, signaling a potentially transformative boost in trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The visit comes at a crucial moment as Pakistan recently formed an 18-member committee to oversee its economic engagement with Saudi Arabia. Just last month, the two countries signed a landmark mutual defense agreement, committing to a joint response in the event of any aggression—a bold statement of their growing strategic alignment.

In a statement, Foreign Office said Prince Mansour and his delegation will hold high-level meetings with Pakistani leadership, senior officials, chambers of commerce, and leading business groups to explore opportunities to dramatically expand bilateral trade and investment.

Discussions will focus on facilitating investment, promoting trade, and boosting collaboration in priority sectors, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s ambitious economic development agenda.

The visit underscores the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, forged through shared economic interests, strategic military cooperation, and Islamic heritage. Historically, Riyadh has been a key provider of financial support and energy, including a $1.2 billion deferred oil facility agreed earlier this year. Pakistan also seeks a rollover of $5 billion in Saudi loans, with $2 billion due in December 2025 and $3 billion in June 2026.

Islamabad is actively seeking Riyadh investment in state institutions, a new petrochemical plant, and potentially a stake in the multi-billion-dollar Reko Diq copper mine in western Pakistan to boost country’s minerals sector. This high-profile visit is also in light of both nations’ agenda to expand economic and investment partnerships under the Pakistan-Saudi Joint Business Council framework.