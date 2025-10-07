AGL73.87▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)AIRLINK163.28▼ -1.98 (-0.01%)BOP35.08▲ 0.62 (0.02%)CNERGY8.76▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL15.24▲ 0.51 (0.03%)DFML31.84▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)DGKC243.78▼ -7.82 (-0.03%)FCCL59.47▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)FFL20.95▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)HUBC214.97▼ -8.38 (-0.04%)HUMNL15▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL6.98▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM7.2▲ 0.22 (0.03%)MLCF105.8▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)NBP214.72▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)OGDC271.34▼ -3.15 (-0.01%)PAEL56.18▼ -2.08 (-0.04%)PIBTL15.28▼ -0.41 (-0.03%)PPL197.43▼ -5.29 (-0.03%)PRL37.59▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)PTC31.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)SEARL119.08▼ -1.87 (-0.02%)TELE9.03▲ 0.22 (0.02%)TOMCL69.42▲ 1.01 (0.01%)TPLP10.88▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET28.42▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)TRG72.34▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)UNITY24.55▼ -0.48 (-0.02%)WTL1.66▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
Islamabad Gardens Housing Scheme declared illegal by CDA over violations

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Gardens Housing Scheme faced action from Capital Development Authority (CDA) over unauthorized land-use changes, encroaching on public land, and failing to build essential infrastructure.

The housing scheme located in jewel of Sector E-11, in a sprawling 811-kanal, initially promises modern homes, commercial hubs, schools, and parks for residents of the capital city, but there are violations.

Under stern action, Capital Development Authority (CDA) revoked Layout Plan (LOP) and No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Housing Scheme 11. The decision was communicated directly to the society’s leadership, ending years of uncertainty for buyers.

Several parts of the scheme were reportedly being marketed and sold without official approval, putting citizens at risk of fraud. CDA warned buyers that any development or plot sales under Islamabad Gardens name are now illegal. Citizens are urged to verify housing projects through official CDA channels to avoid falling victim to scams.

The authority stressed that the cancellation came after years of warnings, multiple inspections, and repeated opportunities for the developers to comply all ignored. The move is part of the CDA’s broader crackdown on illegal housing schemes, signaling zero tolerance for developers who flout rules and mislead the public.

Approved Housing Schemes in Islamabad

Scheme No. of Plots
AGOCHS-I 573
AGOCHS-II 2263
Al-Hamra Avenue 626
Al-Makkah City 434
Bahria Garden City 664
Bahria Town (Phase-II, III, V, VI) 1384
Bahria Town (Phase-III-E & IV) 2730
Bahria Town Phase-VII 642
Bahria Town Phase-VII-E 647
Cabinet Division Employees 2749
Capital Enclave 639
CBR Employees CHS 2070
Engineer’s Housing (D-16 & D-17) 706
Faisal Residencia Not listed
Federation of Employees CHS 404
Grace Valley 654
Gulberg Residencia 12477
Gulshan-e-Rabia
Icon Gardens 203
Zaraj Housing Scheme 1400
Jeddah Town Not listed
Jinnah Garden (Phase-I) 2397
Jinnah Garden (Phase-II) 883
Jinnah Garden (Phase-I Extension) 2552
Jinnah Town 2025
Khayaban-e-Kashmir-I (G-15/F-15) 2516
Khayaban-e-Kashmir-II (F-16) 944
Khayban-e-Kashmir-II (Darwala Road) 944
Margalla View (D-17) 1578
Ministry of Interior CHS (G-16) 1279
Morgah City 655
Multi Gardens-I (A-17/B-17) 2845
National Assembly CHS 618
National Police Foundation 1195
Naval Anchorage 1339
New Islamabad Enclave 1579
OPF Housing Scheme 2547
Pakistan Medical CHS 240
Paradise City 1470
Parliamentarian Enclave
River Gardens 1036
Roshan Pakistan Corporation 931
Senate Avenue CHS 569
Services CHS 316
Soan Gardens 2401
Supreme Court Employees CHS 1806
T&T Employees CHS (F-17/2) 13676
Tele Garden (F-17/3, MPCHS) 1490
Tele Town 232
WWF Labor Colony 532
1419

