Islamabad Gardens Housing Scheme declared illegal by CDA over violations

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Gardens Housing Scheme faced action from Capital Development Authority (CDA) over unauthorized land-use changes, encroaching on public land, and failing to build essential infrastructure.
The housing scheme located in jewel of Sector E-11, in a sprawling 811-kanal, initially promises modern homes, commercial hubs, schools, and parks for residents of the capital city, but there are violations.
Under stern action, Capital Development Authority (CDA) revoked Layout Plan (LOP) and No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Housing Scheme 11. The decision was communicated directly to the society’s leadership, ending years of uncertainty for buyers.
Several parts of the scheme were reportedly being marketed and sold without official approval, putting citizens at risk of fraud. CDA warned buyers that any development or plot sales under Islamabad Gardens name are now illegal. Citizens are urged to verify housing projects through official CDA channels to avoid falling victim to scams.
The authority stressed that the cancellation came after years of warnings, multiple inspections, and repeated opportunities for the developers to comply all ignored. The move is part of the CDA’s broader crackdown on illegal housing schemes, signaling zero tolerance for developers who flout rules and mislead the public.
Approved Housing Schemes in Islamabad
|Scheme
|No. of Plots
|AGOCHS-I
|573
|AGOCHS-II
|2263
|Al-Hamra Avenue
|626
|Al-Makkah City
|434
|Bahria Garden City
|664
|Bahria Town (Phase-II, III, V, VI)
|1384
|Bahria Town (Phase-III-E & IV)
|2730
|Bahria Town Phase-VII
|642
|Bahria Town Phase-VII-E
|647
|Cabinet Division Employees
|2749
|Capital Enclave
|639
|CBR Employees CHS
|2070
|Engineer’s Housing (D-16 & D-17)
|706
|Faisal Residencia
|Not listed
|Federation of Employees CHS
|404
|Grace Valley
|654
|Gulberg Residencia
|12477
|Gulshan-e-Rabia
|–
|Icon Gardens
|203
|Zaraj Housing Scheme
|1400
|Jeddah Town
|Not listed
|Jinnah Garden (Phase-I)
|2397
|Jinnah Garden (Phase-II)
|883
|Jinnah Garden (Phase-I Extension)
|2552
|Jinnah Town
|2025
|Khayaban-e-Kashmir-I (G-15/F-15)
|2516
|Khayaban-e-Kashmir-II (F-16)
|944
|Khayban-e-Kashmir-II (Darwala Road)
|944
|Margalla View (D-17)
|1578
|Ministry of Interior CHS (G-16)
|1279
|Morgah City
|655
|Multi Gardens-I (A-17/B-17)
|2845
|National Assembly CHS
|618
|National Police Foundation
|1195
|Naval Anchorage
|1339
|New Islamabad Enclave
|1579
|OPF Housing Scheme
|2547
|Pakistan Medical CHS
|240
|Paradise City
|1470
|Parliamentarian Enclave
|–
|River Gardens
|1036
|Roshan Pakistan Corporation
|931
|Senate Avenue CHS
|569
|Services CHS
|316
|Soan Gardens
|2401
|Supreme Court Employees CHS
|1806
|T&T Employees CHS (F-17/2)
|13676
|Tele Garden (F-17/3, MPCHS)
|1490
|Tele Town
|232
|WWF Labor Colony
|532
|1419
