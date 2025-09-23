Saudi–Pakistan Security Pact: Echoes of a Changing Global Order

THE defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is an interesting development, which will have a long-term impact on the power matrix of both South Asia and the Middle East.

It continues to send ripples across the globe. Many are saying that it may change the tone of the South. It is not just about defence cooperation, it is about shifting sands in global politics, where old certainties are eroding and new alignments are taking shape.

We are living through turbulent times. The Israeli aggression nowreverberates across the Muslim world, and the United States’ role as the “default” security guarantor in the Middle East is under scrutiny. The “Greater Israel” map extending from the Nile to the Eurphrates and the Persian Gulf, and south deep into Saudi Arabia used to be a farfetched academic idea. Now it is staring the Arab world in the face. Against this backdrop, Riyadh’s decision to sign a mutual defence pact with Pakistan signals more than just a bilateral arrangement. It is indicative of a recalibrated regional order. The Global South may now have a military face.

The talk of an “Islamic NATO” has gained new life. Analysts are also referring to the Saudi-Pakistan Defence Pact as the beginning of the “NATO of the East” and some go as far as calling Pakistan the new net security provider. The agreementclearly states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.” Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are not strangers to such cooperation. Their defence ties go back decades from Pakistani troops stationed in the Kingdom during the late 1960s, to Saudi concerns after Iran’s 1979 revolution, to Riyadh’s quiet support for Pakistan’s nuclear programme during its most difficult years. This history of trust and reliance gives the present pact more weight than a short-term deal.

While some suggest that drawing comparisons with NATO may be premature, however the pact does open space for broader conversations on whether Muslim states can move towards more formal security arrangements. More importantly, is Pakistan becoming a front-line state for China in the Middle East and South Asia?

Saudi Arabia’s strategic priorities are evolving. For decades, the U.S. security umbrella was considered sacrosanct. But recent years from the Houthis’ drone strikes on Aramco facilities to Washington’s consistent support to Israelat any and every cost have revealed the fragility of relying on one patron. The Israeli and Iranian attack on the Al Udeid base in Qatar, is indicative of the dichotomy that needs to be addressed. The Qatari base was attacked both by the enemy of Israel, ‘Iran,’ and by Israel itself. By entering a pact with Pakistan, Riyadh is sending a clear message: the Kingdom will no longer outsource its security exclusively to Washington. Instead, it is diversifying by engaging Iran through mediation, cautiously exploring normalization with Israel, and now deepening defence ties with Pakistan.

Despite economic fragility and political volatility, Pakistan remains strategically indispensable. Its nuclear capability, display of air warfare agility in the 100-hour war with India, a large battle hardy standing army on the conventional front, Pakistan’s ability to counter terrorism through on its land, and decades of cooperation and solidarity with Riyadh give it a unique standing.

This pact reflects not just Saudi needs but Pakistan’s enduring relevance. Pakistan is reinventing itself, working on several fronts and becoming more relevant everyday. The new convergence with Saudi Arabiawill bring other dividends which may include defence exports, training missions, and a stronger regional profile which in turn could bring much-needed economic gains.

But questions linger. Is this pact also about China? The so-called “100-hour war”which showcased Pakistan and China’s ability to outmanoeuvre Western technology and Indian expertise may have played a role in nudging Riyadh toward this alignment. The sublime nuclear dimension of the strategic pact is also critical. While it is not explicitly about nuclear guarantees, neither is it against any country, and is conceptually defensive in nature. Yetthe symbolism of Saudi Arabia tying itself to a Muslim nuclear power carries immense weight. This mutuality is encouraging it is not just Saudi Arabia leaning on Pakistan, but a recognition of shared security goals. Yet Riyadh continues to balance. Saudi Arabia will not retract from its convergence with India it said so in so many words. However, the Indian anxiety is palpable with the Godi media going berserk again.

Sidelining of India from the Middle Eastern Calculus was very difficult to imagine only a few days ago.New Delhi was very snuggly entrenched both with Israel and the Arab World. Economically, also India was indispensable to the Kingdom, and politically, it was Washington’s favored South Asian partner. However, it has fallen out of favour during President Trump’s time, but many believe the deep American state is still very pro convergence with New Delhi. On the Middle Eastern front, the Israeli India nexus working against the Arab World stands exposed.

For India, this pact is rude a wake-up call. It recalls the “100-hour war,” which it described as “two against one” Pakistan and China. New Delhi now faces the possibility of “three against one,” or even “four,” with Türkiye potentially in the mix and I am not even factoring in Azerbaijan and Iran. The big question remains is this pact a revival of Pakistan’s strategic centrality, or just another transactional arrangement only time will tell. However, if Pakistan seizes this opportunity for economic recovery, establishes itself as a credible security partner, puts its own house in order, and shows it can matter to the world in areas beyond hard power, it could be a real turnaround.

For Saudi Arabia, this is about hedging bets in an uncertain world. For Pakistan, it is about recognition, diplomatic relevance and stature. For the U.S., it is a reminder of its shrinking influence. For India, it is a signal that despite its rise, Pakistan cannot be ignored.Ultimately, the Saudi–Pakistan defence pact is both a symbol and a catalyst of change. It reflects a Middle East where old security guarantees no longer suffice, a South Asia where balance-of-power politics remain alive, and a global order where multipolarity is no longer theoretical but real.

This is not the end of U.S. influence, nor the beginning of a Pakistan-led bloc. But it is a powerful indication that the future of regional security will be decided less in Washington and more in the Global South.