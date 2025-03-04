Bank of Punjab, Sindh Bank among 102 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 102 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 40 premises in Johar Town and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings, and 62 in Gulberg, New Garden Town and Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Sindh Bank, Bank of Punjab, Virtual University Campus, Peak Alma School, Lecole School, Stars Group of Schools, private clinic, pharmacy, book shops, food outlets, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.