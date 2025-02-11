Pakistan Gold Prices at New High after another hike in local market

KARACHI – Gold prices jumped to another high at Rs303,100 on Tuesday, amid rally in local and international market.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows 24-carat gold moving up to Rs100 per tola, setting new all-time high at Rs303,100. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold saw a rise of Rs86, reaching Rs259,859.
Today Gold Rate
|Gold
|Price
|24-carat gold (per tola)
|Rs303,100
|24-carat gold (per 10 grams)
|Rs259,859
|Price increase per tola
|100
|Price increase per 10 grams
|86
The frenzy in global market pushed gold prices to another high, as price per ounce surpassed $2,900. Those familiar with the trend linked it with soaring purchase agreements in the global market, specifically in the wake of escalating trade tensions.
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|8-Feb
|Rs299,000
|7-Feb
|Rs300,046
|6-Feb
|Rs298,700
|5-Feb
|Rs299,600
|4-Feb
|Rs294,300
|3-Feb
|Rs292,400
|1-Feb
|Rs292,200
Gold prices at New High of Rs303,000 per tola amid record frenzy; Check New Rates