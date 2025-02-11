Pakistan Gold Prices at New High after another hike in local market

KARACHI – Gold prices jumped to another high at Rs303,100 on Tuesday, amid rally in local and international market.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows 24-carat gold moving up to Rs100 per tola, setting new all-time high at Rs303,100. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold saw a rise of Rs86, reaching Rs259,859.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Price 24-carat gold (per tola) Rs303,100 24-carat gold (per 10 grams) Rs259,859 Price increase per tola 100 Price increase per 10 grams 86

The frenzy in global market pushed gold prices to another high, as price per ounce surpassed $2,900. Those familiar with the trend linked it with soaring purchase agreements in the global market, specifically in the wake of escalating trade tensions.

Gold Rates This Week