AGL51.74▲ 4.7 (0.10%)AIRLINK192.01▲ 5.7 (0.03%)BOP10.83▲ 0.55 (0.05%)CNERGY7.45▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML51.81▲ 4.51 (0.10%)DGKC108.95▲ 5.39 (0.05%)FCCL38.7▲ 1.69 (0.05%)FFL14.75▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC131.93▲ 2.63 (0.02%)HUMNL13.45▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.49▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF45.07▲ 1.65 (0.04%)NBP75.74▼ -0.34 (0.00%)OGDC208.19▲ 7.22 (0.04%)PAEL40.52▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.27▲ 0.46 (0.06%)PPL180.41▲ 8.53 (0.05%)PRL34.42▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)PTC22.68▲ 0.33 (0.01%)SEARL105.33▲ 0.17 (0.00%)TELE8.53▲ 0.28 (0.03%)TOMCL33.95▲ 1.74 (0.05%)TPLP12.36▲ 0.66 (0.06%)TREET21.15▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TRG66.11▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY30.21▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.56▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Pakistan Gold Prices at New High after another hike in local market

Pakistan Gold Prices At New High After Another Hike In Local Market
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold prices jumped to another high at Rs303,100 on Tuesday, amid rally in local and international market.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows 24-carat gold moving up to Rs100 per tola, setting new all-time high at Rs303,100. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold saw a rise of Rs86, reaching Rs259,859.

Today Gold Rate

Gold  Price 
24-carat gold (per tola) Rs303,100
24-carat gold (per 10 grams) Rs259,859
Price increase per tola 100
Price increase per 10 grams 86

The frenzy in global market pushed gold prices to another high, as price per ounce surpassed $2,900. Those familiar with the trend linked it with soaring purchase agreements in the global market, specifically in the wake of escalating trade tensions.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold
8-Feb Rs299,000
7-Feb Rs300,046
6-Feb Rs298,700
5-Feb Rs299,600
4-Feb Rs294,300
3-Feb Rs292,400
1-Feb Rs292,200

 

Gold prices at New High of Rs303,000 per tola amid record frenzy; Check New Rates

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia hit historic high – 11 February 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices at New High of Rs303,000 per tola amid record frenzy; Check New Rates

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 10 February 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 10 February, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer