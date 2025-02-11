Dar woos UAE’s e& Group to expand investments in Pakistan’s Telecom Sector

DUBAI – Pakistan and United Arab Emirates forged stronger economic ties as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met e& CEO in Dubai for flagship projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar had a key meeting with Khalifa Al Shamsi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UAE’s e& group (Etisalat), in the Gulf nation where two sides mulled further collaboration in Pakistan’s telecom sector.

In the meeting, Dar underscored Islamabad’s investment-friendly policies and invited e& to expand its investments in the country’s growing telecom industry. He emphasized Pakistan’s conducive business climate, which continues to attract global investors.

CEO Khalifa Al Shamsi acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in fostering a business-friendly environment and recognized the country’s rising importance as a key regional market. He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to deepening its economic cooperation with the country.

The meeting was attended by Khaled Hegazy, Chief Operations Officer of e& International, along with officials from both sides.

UAE remains one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI). The strong bilateral relationship is further strengthened by the presence of over 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, whose remittances play a vital role in Pakistan’s economy.

This latest development follows the UAE’s agreement to roll over a $2 billion loan, which was due in January. The loan rollover came after a visit by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Rahim Yar Khan, where he reaffirmed UAE’s commitment to boosting investments in Pakistan during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.