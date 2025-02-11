PCB unveils Karachi’s upgraded National Stadium

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled upgraded National Bank Stadium. The newly-constructed pavilion features world-class dressing rooms for players and match officials, complemented by high-quality hospitality rooms.

Developed in a record time of around four months, the facility underscores the dedication and efficiency behind the stadium’s rapid transformation.

In addition to the new pavilion, several major upgrades have been completed at the National Bank Stadium to enhance both the playing and viewing experience. These include the installation of 350 LED lights to improve broadcast quality, the fixing of two digital replay screens and the addition of over 5,000 new chairs to enhance spectator comfort.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi personally oversaw the renovation efforts, making multiple visits to the stadium to ensure the timely completion of the work. Nearly 5,000 dedicated workers contributed tirelessly to transforming the stadium, ensuring its full operational readiness for the upcoming tri-series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Mohsin Naqvi hosted a reception for the workers at the National Bank Stadium in the evening. He invited workers to watch tri-nation series match between Pakistan and South Africa.

Mohsin Naqvi said: “This upgrade is a testament to our vision of elevating Pakistan’s cricketing venues to international standards. The National Bank Stadium, which last saw a major overhaul during the 1996 World Cup, now stands as a modern, world-class facility that will not only host domestic and international matches but also provide players and fans with a top-tier experience.

“The incredible workforce behind this transformation deserves immense appreciation. Their hard work has made it possible for us to proudly present the National Bank Stadium as a world-class venue, ready to welcome top cricketing action.”

The National Bank Stadium has a proud history of producing thrilling matches, while the city of Karachi has given Pakistan some of its finest cricketers. With this enhanced, spectator-friendly venue, the hope is that more young talent will emerge and go on to represent Pakistan on the international stage.

Additionally, the PCB encourages parents to bring their young children to matches at the National Bank Stadium, fostering a love for cricket from an early age. By exposing the next generation to high-quality cricket in an electric atmosphere, Pakistan can continue to produce world-class cricketers for years to come.