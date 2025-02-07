AGL44.62▼ -1.61 (-0.03%)AIRLINK185▼ -0.19 (0.00%)BOP9.65▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.29▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.38▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DFML46▲ 0.29 (0.01%)DGKC102.3▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL36.6▼ -0.04 (0.00%)FFL14.28▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)HUBC126.4▼ -0.43 (0.00%)HUMNL12.8▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.28▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF42.69▼ -0.2 (0.00%)NBP72.01▲ 1.68 (0.02%)OGDC199▲ 3.56 (0.02%)PAEL37.89▼ -0.07 (0.00%)PIBTL7.75▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)PPL168▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PRL32.85▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)PTC22.3▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL102.3▼ -1.67 (-0.02%)TELE8.08▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL32.9▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP11.69▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET20.14▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG66▼ -0.16 (0.00%)UNITY30.02▼ -1.34 (-0.04%)WTL1.55▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Qaumi Bachat new profit rate for Defence Savings Certificates from Feb 2025

Qaumi Bachat Bank New Profit Rate For Defence Savings Certificates From October 2024
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – If you are planning to invest you spare amount for a period of 10 year to earn reasonable profit, here is an attractive offer from National Savings Centre or Markaz Qaumi Bachat.

You can invest in Defence Savings Certificates, which can be bought by all Pakistani nationals as well as overseas Pakistanis. An adult can also purchase DSC on behalf of a single minor, two minors jointly or as a joint with a minor.

The certificates can be purchased from any National Savings Centre (NSC) by filling in the SC-I (Application Form) which available free of cost from all the above issuing offices.

A person can invest in this category with minimum Rs.500 while there is no maximum limit.

Defence Savings New Profit Rate

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) recently decreased the profit rate on January 31 and it came into effect from February 1. 2025.

In latest revision, it has reduced the profit rate by .09 percent, fixing the new rate at 12.10 percent. Following are the profits that a person can earn on investment Rs100,000 until 10 years maturity:

First Year                Rs109,000

Second Year           Rs119,000

Third Year              Rs130,000

Fourth Year            Rs143,000

Fifth Year                Rs158,000

Sixth Year               Rs177,000

Seventh Year         Rs200,000

Eighth Year            Rs229,000

Ninth Year             Rs265,000

Tenth Year             Rs310,000

The taxes and Zakat are deducted on the profits in line with the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan. The withholding tax for filers has been fixed at 15 percent while it is 30 percent for non-fielders.

Behbood Savings Certificates new profit rate in Pakistan from February 2025

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Fazl, in meeting with PM, presses demand for fresh elections

  • Pakistan

US lawyer briefs IHC about ways to bring Dr. Aafia Siddiqui back to Pakistan

  • Pakistan

Update on AIOU matric, intermediate admissions 2025 deadline

  • Pakistan

Objections on Imran’s plea against amendments in Official Secret Act, Army Act removed

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer