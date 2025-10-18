Pakistan gets its first Imperial College London Campus in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – Exciting development for students as Imperial College London Campus is coming to Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that Imperial College London will open campus in Nawaz Sharif IT City this year.

The campus of Imperial College will include 300-bed state-of-the-art hospital and offer world-class education and research opportunities.

To revolutionize education and urban development, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced establishment of an Imperial College London campus in Nawaz Sharif IT City, set to break ground in coming weeks.

The campus will feature 300-bed modern hospital, marking a major milestone for provincial capital.

Imperial College is leading public research university, with several prestigious institutions merged in South Kensington, and is known for being cultural hub envisioned by Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria.

Imperial comprises Engineering, Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Business schools promoting innovation by combining science and business education.

Imperial College boasts impressive record of achievement, including 14 Nobel Prize winners, three Fields Medalists, and dozens of Fellows of the Royal Society and Royal Academy of Engineering.